First National Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,663.21. 23,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,892. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,514.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,455.86. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

