Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,201,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. 574,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,119. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $146.70.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

