First National Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth $14,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,877,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPBD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 242,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

