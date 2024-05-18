First National Advisers LLC Boosts Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 315,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,007. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

