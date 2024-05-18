Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 474 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ETN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.24. 1,881,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,416. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $167.33 and a 12 month high of $338.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.09. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

