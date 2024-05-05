JELD-WEN (JELD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.1 %

JELD-WEN stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD-WEN

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.