Tyson Foods (TSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSN opened at $62.02 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

