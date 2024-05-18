Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Westlake has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. Westlake has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average is $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WLK

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.