Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,416 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $126.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.17. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.46.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,600. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

