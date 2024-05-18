Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,436 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $28,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. FMR LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $73,840,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $54,355,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 45.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,320,000 after purchasing an additional 423,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,292,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,664,400. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $113.12 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

