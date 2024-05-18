Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $22.01 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 539,570 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after buying an additional 228,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after buying an additional 194,337 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.01. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

