Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAGet Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE UA opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

