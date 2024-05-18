Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Performance
NYSE UA opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99.
Under Armour Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.