Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

GRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $845.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Granite Ridge Resources has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,250 shares of company stock worth $88,440. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,595 shares during the period. Georgetown University bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 406,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth $9,368,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.