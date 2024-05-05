Klabin Shares to Split on Tuesday, May 7th (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, May 7th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.
Klabin Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of Klabin stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Klabin will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
