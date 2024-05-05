Klabin Shares to Split on Tuesday, May 7th (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, May 7th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Klabin Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Klabin will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.1157 dividend. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Featured Articles

