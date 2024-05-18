Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Elutia Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of ELUT stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Elutia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Elutia will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Elutia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Elutia
About Elutia
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elutia
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.