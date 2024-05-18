Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $34.82 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of HubSpot worth $34,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 161,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $3,653,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $12,749,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $615.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.75.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

