Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Declines By 6.3%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 13.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DRTSW opened at $0.25 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Alpha Tau Medical
