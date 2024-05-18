DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $51.11 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.72.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.