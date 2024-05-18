Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.200-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Globant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

GLOB stock opened at $167.85 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $148.23 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.59.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

