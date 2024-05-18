Short Interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Increases By 7.1%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cronos Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CRON stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on CRON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 389,610 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.