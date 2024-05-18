Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,235 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,235 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

