LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.38.

Get LivePerson alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LPSN

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 523,694 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 755,945 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $6,102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.