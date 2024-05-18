Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Energy Services of America has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Prince acquired 12,500 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,071 shares in the company, valued at $379,037.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $134,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Energy Services of America by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 310,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

