Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Energy Services of America has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.
In other news, Director Mark Prince acquired 12,500 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,071 shares in the company, valued at $379,037.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $134,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
