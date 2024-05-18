Equity Investment Corp Has $102.25 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.17% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $102,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,767,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,327,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $160.35. 1,075,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

