Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,347,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 38,752,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,770,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

