First National Advisers LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.90. 220,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.70 and a 200 day moving average of $377.65. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

