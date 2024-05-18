Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 85,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.61. 4,720,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

