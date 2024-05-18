First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $131.91. 4,506,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.33. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.