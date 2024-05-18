Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 90,129 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,129 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Parker-Hannifin worth $116,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $545.11. 823,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.14 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.