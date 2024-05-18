Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $77.46 and last traded at $77.86. Approximately 2,000,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,458,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $1,458,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 134.2% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.