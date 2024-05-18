Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 97.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Perficient by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Perficient by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Perficient by 6,104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,010 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 159,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,282. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perficient

Insider Activity

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.