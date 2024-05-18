First National Advisers LLC Buys 8,296 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,505,212. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

