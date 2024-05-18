Bey Douglas LLC Acquires New Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Bey Douglas LLC owned 0.06% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

MMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 147,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

