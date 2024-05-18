Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.55. The stock had a trading volume of 312,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.39 and a fifty-two week high of $538.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.