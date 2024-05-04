IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.82-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.895-$3.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.820-11.200 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.60. 547,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,434. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $580.88.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

