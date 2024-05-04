Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 723 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,001,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $20.94. 768,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,378. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $464.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.