Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,012 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,452,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

