Citizens & Northern Corp Invests $1.94 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.16. 164,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.