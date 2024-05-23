Citizens & Northern Corp Invests $1.94 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance
AVDE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.16. 164,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
