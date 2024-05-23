MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $75.75 and last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 124506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

Specifically, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678 in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,366,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,732,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,570,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,804,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 470,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

