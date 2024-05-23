Citizens & Northern Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $339.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

