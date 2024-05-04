Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after buying an additional 59,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,454. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.