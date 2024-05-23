Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 842,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 798,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,355,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 11,155,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,347,127. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

