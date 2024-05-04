Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 104,032.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933,789 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $14,854,000. Bwcp LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,569,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,823,000 after buying an additional 709,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,693,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

