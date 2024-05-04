Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Announces Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Qorvo updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.800 EPS.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $95.95. 2,424,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -131.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

