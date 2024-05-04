Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 371.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,820 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

