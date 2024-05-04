LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,087,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,735 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $96,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 1,092.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Union by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,889. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

