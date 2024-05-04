John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.39

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 51165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,417,000.
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.
