Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.56

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 50894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEM. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 326,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

