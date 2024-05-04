PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 336,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 149,345 shares.The stock last traded at $51.79 and had previously closed at $51.76.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

