Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLMB opened at $58.84 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMB

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.