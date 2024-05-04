Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.
Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CLMB opened at $58.84 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.
Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMB
Climb Global Solutions Company Profile
Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Climb Global Solutions
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.